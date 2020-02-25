LACONIA — A Star Wars-themed fundraiser for Kristopher and Lauren Moulton is being held Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Laconia High School cafeteria, 4-7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $25, or $80 for a family of four. Ticket price includes a spaghetti dinner and entry into a raffle for the door prize. The event will also have a silent auction, bake sale, movie and a costume contest. Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite character. Age categories for the costume contest are children up to age 12, and teens and adults age 13 and up. All proceeds from the event are going to the Moultons.
