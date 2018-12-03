LACONIA — The St. Vincent de Paul Children’s Foundation Christmas Angel Program is taking applications and handing out packages at the St. Vincent de Paul Society, located at 1269 Union Ave. The program will be open on Tuesdays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, from 4:30-7 p.m., and Saturdays, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This program is available to families with children ages birth to 18 years old. An outfit of clothing, including socks, underwear or diapers and personal hygiene items will be given to each child. Any additional items in the packages are through the generosity of anonymous donors. Tags, with clothing sizes, are hung on Christmas trees in local churches and restaurants, available for anyone to pick up.
Custodial parents, grandparents, and foster parents are asked to bring the appropriate paperwork if they have sole or shared custody of their children.
Anyone wishing to make a donation of cash or clothing can stop by the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, at 1269 Union Ave., next to McDonald’s, or send their donation to SVDP Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.
