LACONIA — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will once again sponsor a Spring Shuffle fundraiser to support It’s For the Kids Community Challenge and the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Each Wednesday from April 28 through June 9, participants can make a $10 online GiveGab donation to a challenge team of their choice at givegab.com/campaigns/community-challenge-2021. Then, from 5-6 p.m., they can choose to walk or jog a 2 ½ mile course between Patrick’s Pub and the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, exercise from home, or just relax and join friends and team members at the Pub until the prize raffle outside at 6 pm.
“Walking the course is optional,” said Allan Beetle, Shuffle organizer and co-owner of Patrick’s, “and anyone can participate even if you can’t make it to the Pub on Wednesdays.”
However, Beetle said Shufflers will need to be “present to win” at the 6 p.m. outside raffle. “But anyone who donates every week, or who donates $70 for the series, will automatically earn a super cool long sleeve Shuffler Tech shirt whether you can come to the Pub or not,” said Beetle.
Holly Ruggieri, captain of Team Ladies of the Lake and this year’s Chair of the It’s For the Kids
Community Challenge, said the Shuffle is a great way to build team spirit and fundraise at the same time. “The Shuffle encourages exercise and fun while raising money for a good cause.”
Ruggieri also said the Community Challenge is still looking for new teams who are interested in supporting the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, a nonprofit organization that has raised millions of dollars to help community organizations in the Central New Hampshire region.
“We have all kinds of Challenge teams,” Ruggieri said, “including local businesses, organizations, plus friends and families who create teams and creatively fundraise their way to closing ceremonies. We are excited to help anyone looking to start a team and come up with new fundraising ideas.”
Last year, the Community Challenge, originally known as Patrick’s Pub Mania, presented a check for $249,460 to the 39th Children’s Auction on December 11, 2020. Anyone interested in joining the Shuffle, or in joining or starting their own Community Challenge team can email kidscommunitychallenge@gmail.com or check out childrensauction.com.
