PLYMOUTH — Speare Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the availability of grants for organizations with activities and initiatives that address a community health need. Applications are available at https://spearehospital.com/grants/ and are due by June 15, 2018
According to Deb Naro, Executive Director of Communities for Alcohol- and Drug-Free Youth, “Education and collaboration provide the foundation for positive community change. The Community Health Grant that CADY received from Speare Memorial Hospital is strengthening our capacity to reach children and educate them on the very serious issue of substance misuse and addiction.”
Each year Speare’s Board of Directors approves a pool of funds to support the Community Health Grant Program. An appointed committee reviews all grant requests that address a community health need as identified in the Central New Hampshire Health Partnership Community Needs Assessment. Grant awards will be dependent upon the size of the pool and the number of grant applications received and are awarded to groups that significantly improve the health of the citizens in our region.
Grant requests must be for a minimum of $2,000. No applicant is assured of grant funding for any given year or from one year to the next.
Organizations eligible to apply must be:
Tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Aligned closely with Speare’s primary service area including the towns of Alexandria, Ashland, Bridgewater, Bristol, Campton, Ellsworth, Groton, Hebron, Holderness, Lincoln, Plymouth, Rumney, Thornton, Warren, Waterville Valley, Wentworth and Woodstock.
Submitting a proposal aimed at helping our communities best achieve optimal health.
The deadline for grant proposals along with the required application is end-of-business on Monday, June 15. The funding period for Speare’s Community Health Grants is October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
For more information contact: Cheryl Callnan, Director of Development, Speare Memorial Hospital at 603-238-2211 or ccallnan@spearehospital.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.