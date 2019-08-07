GILFORD — Hope Ministries at the First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia invites those who may not have enough stuff for their own yard sale or who live in a condo association that doesn’t allow yard sales to join their yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tables and space are available for anyone who would like to participate. Inside space is limited but there is plenty of space outside. Inside tables are $20, paid in advance, and outside spaces are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the sale.
Set up will take place Friday, Aug. 16, from 3:30-6 p.m., and on the morning of Aug. 17, from 8-9 a.m.
Stop in the First United Methodist Church to pick up a reservation form Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon, or email office@NHLakesUMChurch.org. For more information, call 603-524-3289. The address is 18 Wesley Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.