HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is will host New Hampshire Day on Saturday, May 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last trail admission is in the 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. entry block). New Hampshire residents pay just $5 trail admission (regular admission is $18 for adults and seniors and $13 for youth ages 3 to 15.
New Hampshire Day is a way for the Science Center to give back to the community, educate the public about native New Hampshire wildlife, and to attract new families who will help spread the word about its mission to advance understanding of ecology by exploring New Hampshire’s natural world.
New Hampshire Day is possible due to generous support from Dead River Company and New Hampshire Electric Coop Foundation. In addition to its sponsorship, NHEC is also covering New Hampshire Day admission fees for its members. NHEC members must show a copy of their electric bill at admissions.
All New Hampshire Day tickets are for one-hour timed entry blocks and must be purchased in advance at nhnature.org. New Hampshire residents must show proof of residency at admissions. Timed entry tickets allow visitors to check in any time during the one-hour admission window. All visitors ages 3 and up are required to wear face masks to help protect our staff, other guests, and animals. All visitors should check the Know Before You Go information on the Science Center’s website at nhnature.org for the latest health and safety requirements.
Visitors for New Hampshire Day will enjoy live animal pop up encounters by naturalists and volunteer docents throughout the day. These pop ups may feature small mammals, raptors like hawks and owls, or reptiles like turtles and allow for a close up visit with animals and a chance to ask questions with the naturalist or docent.
The new Raptor Exhibit will be open for the public to enjoy along with additions to the Hidden Stories Exhibit.
Visit nhnature.org for full details about what to expect on your visit and to purchase tickets.
