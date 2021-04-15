HOLDERNESS — Spring is here and amphibians are on the move. Did you know that amphibians are experiencing some of the highest rates of extinction in the animal kingdom? Join LRCC member Maggy via Zoom on Saturday, April 17 from 10-11:30 a.m. to learn more about this mass extinction event, native NH herps (amphibians and reptiles), and where you can responsibly see these guys in the wild. You will learn how to ID common frogs, toads, snakes, and salamanders by sight and sound as well as learn about their habitat needs. By the end you should be confident enough to grab a buddy and go out searching for an up close look yourself. Keep in mind there are some species you simply should not look for due to their and/or their habitat’s fragility, so sign up to learn more. If you can’t make this program, it will be recorded and posted- it is the best practice to spend time researching before going out yourself- we encourage hands on curiosity of the natural world, but we have to be responsible about it and take many factors into consideration before going out into the field!
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336).
