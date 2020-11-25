HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 2-3 p.m. for a virtual gathering to share and write nature inspired poetry. The SLA asks that you bring your favorite piece of nature-inspired poetry to share during this time, as well as a pen and paper. You might even start a fire and have a warm drink ready to enjoy during the gathering. After reading a few poems together, Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member, Kodi Frost, will introduce two prompts to encourage you to create several pieces of poetry of your own. Then if folks are inspired, they are welcome to share their poems.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). Registrants will receive the Zoom link to use at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5.
