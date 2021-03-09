HOLDERNESS — Are you interested in composting? Have you been looking for a way to reduce your carbon footprint? Join LRCC Member, Kodi, via Zoom on March 13 at 11 a.m. as you dive into all things compost. Along the way, you’ll learn about different methods of composting and why you should start a bin for yourself.
This Adventure Ecology program is for anyone interested in composting — all ages and experience levels welcome. Registration is required. Visit www.squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336 to register.
