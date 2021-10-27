TILTON — Do some holiday shopping early and buy American-made arts and crafts at the Silver Bells Craft Fair at Tanger Outlets on Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A special feature will be a chainsaw artist who will demonstrate her woodcarving skills. There will be 90 exhibitors with a vast array of American-made gifts.
The fair is held outside rain or shine under canopies. Friendly, leashed dogs welcome. There will also be food vendors. For more information, call 603-387-1510 or visit joycescraftshows.com.
