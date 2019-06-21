LACONIA — Belknap County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy David Perkins recently graduated from the FBI’s National Academy, Sheriff Mike Moyer reported.
Perkins attended the 276th academy session, held in Quantico, Virginia, along with 256 other law enforcement professional from 49 states, 35 countries, five military organizations and several federal organizations in the graduation ceremonies on June 7.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.
National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy, offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies. Typically, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees.
Perkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Franklin Pierce College and a master’s degree from New England College.
He and his wife Missi and their 3 children reside in Gilford.
