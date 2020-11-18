GILFORD — Gilford Got Lunch has been selected as a beneficiary of Shaw’s Give Back Where It Counts Bag Program, which launched in April 2019, a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
Gilford Got Lunch will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Give Back Where It Counts Bag is purchased at Shaw’s 1400 Lakeshore Drive, Gilford, NH. If you do pick one up, be sure to practice standard safety protocols. Just like you need to wash your hands regularly, always wash your reusable bag before and after use. If possible, bag your own groceries at check out when using a reusable bag.
If you are interested in more information about the Gilford Got Lunch program, visit: website at www.gilfordgotlunch.com
