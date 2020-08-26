MEREDITH — September is Library Card Sign-up Month. This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as the Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. In her role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their own library card. Anyone who signs up for a library card in September will receive a limited edition Wonder Woman library card. Patrons who already have a card can ask for an upgrade to replace their current card at the front desk.
If Wonder Woman isn’t enough incentive, the Meredith library has gathered the top ten reasons to get a library card:
10. Access thousands of ebooks, downloadable audio books and emagazines.
9. Watch British television shows and movies on Acorn TV online.
8. Learn how to cook, speak a foreign language or train a pet by watching the Great Courses online.
7. Work on a family tree using Ancestry.com, AmericanAncestors, and HeritageQuest.
6. Check out a pass to the state parks, the Science Center, the planetarium, Castle in the Clouds and more.
5. Take advantage of Homebound Delivery Service in partnership with the Altrusa Club.
4. Checkout a DVD. There are thousands of television shows, documentaries and feature films.
3. The library has bestsellers ready to checkout on the day they become available for sale. Get on the waiting list before they are available.
2. Get tech support from home. Having trouble with a device? Call the library for assistance, or make an appointment to come in.
1. Curbside service will be provided throughout the fall and winter. Library staff will leave items at the bottom of the driveway, and items can be left in the book return there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.