GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program Monday, March 16. Meet in the fellowship hall at the community church at 9 a.m. to enjoy a St. Patty’s-themed brunch prepared by Dan Barnhart, manager of Gilford Beach Concession Stand. The brunch will include scrambled eggs, sausage patties, corned beef hash casserole and pastries. The cost for the meal is $4 and will also include coffee, tea and juice. Participants must RSVP by Thursday, March 12 to 603-527-4722.

