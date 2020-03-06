GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program Monday, March 16. Meet in the fellowship hall at the community church at 9 a.m. to enjoy a St. Patty’s-themed brunch prepared by Dan Barnhart, manager of Gilford Beach Concession Stand. The brunch will include scrambled eggs, sausage patties, corned beef hash casserole and pastries. The cost for the meal is $4 and will also include coffee, tea and juice. Participants must RSVP by Thursday, March 12 to 603-527-4722.
Senior Moment-um to host St. Patty’s Day breakfast
- By HERB GREENE, Gilford Parks and Recreation
-
- Updated
- 0
Current e-Edition
Daily News Sign Up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Belknap County indictments
- Student who may have been exposed to coronavirus staying home
- Lake monster: Center Harbor man hooks 37.65-lb. trout
- Great NH Restaurants sues Doordash, GrubHub over trademark infringement
- Woman gives birth in back of city ambulance
- Grand jury indicts four on forgery charges
- Mabinty Kamara, 23
- Roy Small, of Recycled Percussion, suffers serious injuries
- Colonial Theatre is where the past and the future will connect
- Landmark Messer St. building sold
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.