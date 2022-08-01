GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um Program on Sunday, August 14. Participants will be heading to Meredith to watch the Inter-Lakes Summer Theater’s production of the Musical Comedy, “Sister Act” and will meet directly at the theater at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. showing. Payment must be made to the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at the time of registration. Space is limited and participants will be accepted on a first come basis. The deadline to RSVP is Thursday, Aug. 4.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Rec. Dept. at 603-527-4722.
