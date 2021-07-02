GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, July 12. Meet in the Gilford Community Church’s Fellowship Hall at 11:30 a.m. for a Hawaiian Luau put on by Dan Barnhart of “The Plate Lunch.” Dan spends part of his year in Hawaii and he plans to offer a menu of Kalua pork sandwiches, mac salad, pineapple dream cake and plantation iced tea. Water and coffee will also be provided. Must RSVP by Wednesday, July 7.
For more information or to RSVP, please call the Parks and Recreation office at 527-4722.
