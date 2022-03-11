GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation in conjunction with the Gilford Middle School Performing Arts, is sponsoring an evening at the Theatre for participants of the Senior Moment-um Program. This activity is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23. Participants will meet in the Gilford High School cafeteria at 5 p.m. to enjoy a “dessert and coffee hour” before heading to the auditorium at 6 p.m. to watch the High School Performing Arts performance of “Almost Maine.” There is no fee for this program, but space is limited and reservations will be accepted on a first come basis. RSVP no later than Friday, March 18.
For more information or to RSVP call the Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.