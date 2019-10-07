BELMONT — This year’s Boston Celtics team is looking to bounce back and make a run in the Eastern Conference, as Kemba Walker joins Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. Join Belmont Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 for a 7:30 p.m. game at Boston TD Garden as the Celtics take on the rebuilding New York Knicks, led by Julius Randle and rookie RJ Barrett.
The trip will depart from the Belmont Tioga Pavilion at 5 p.m. Travel in a fully equipped motor coach. The group's seats are in the balcony corner section 311. The group will arrive back in Belmont around 11:45 p.m. after the game.
For more information, visit www.belmontnh.org, or call 603-267-1865.
