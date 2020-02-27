GILFORD — There are still seats available for a bus trip to Boston to see the Celtics take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 18. Cost of the trip is $80 and includes roundtrip motor coach from Gilford or Belmont and a ticket in section 311. The motor coach will depart from Gilford High School at 4:45 p.m. and Tioga Pavilion in Belmont at 5 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game. The group will have time to visit the pro shop and have dinner on their own prior to the game. Seats are limited, and a registration form must be completed, accompanied by payment ,and tickets are non-refundable. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722, or visit www.gilfordrec.com.
Seats still available for Boston Celtics bus trip
- By HERB GREENE, Gilford Parks and Recreation
