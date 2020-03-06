MEREDITH — Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Meredith Inter-Lakes Alumni Association scholarship. Members of the ILHS Class of 2020 are invited to apply. All students continuing their education are eligible, whether it be at a four-year college, two-year college, technical or trade school.
Three, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded, one of which is presented in honor of Marjorie Lee, a retired educator at Inter-Lakes School District and long-time supporter of the alumni association. Scholarship applications are available at the ILHS guidance office, and are due Friday, April 24.
The 2019 recipients of scholarships and the Alumni Cup were Chloe Brown, Breyanna Hanson, Grace Richardson and Aidan Carney. Chloe is studying at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Bree is halfway through a nursing program at Lakes Region Community College, Grace is studying forensic science at Western New England University, and Aidan is completing his freshman year at the Savannah College of Art in Atlanta, Ga.
This year's scholarship awards will be presented at the annual Meredith Inter-Lakes Alumni Brunch at Church Landing on Sunday, June 7. The 50th reunion Class of 1970 will be guests of honor at the event. Tickets are $25 and may be ordered by contacting interlakesalumniassoc@gmail.com.
