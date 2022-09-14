SANBORNTON — The Town of Sanbornton is working on updating the community’s current Aquifer Conservation District regulations to create a new Groundwater Conservation District in the Zoning Ordinance. The Sanbornton Planning Board is taking the lead on this project and is working with the New Hampshire Water Works Association and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to inform this effort. This update is aimed at protecting Sanbornton’s drinking water resources. The Town of Sanbornton has initiated this project to protect the community’s drinking water through thoughtful land-use planning and policy. The Planning board will use a variety of strategies to involve town residents in the creation of this ordinance.
For more information, visit the Town of Sanbornton’s webpage to review a copy of the draft Groundwater Conservation District ordinance. You may contact Stephen Laurin in the Planning Department at 603-729-8003 with any questions you have, or you can go to the Planning Board page of the Town’s website to view the Draft Groundwater Conservation District Ordinance.
Stay tuned for upcoming announcements, information sessions, and other ways to get involved such as a public survey to submit your feedback on this community project.
