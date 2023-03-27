SANBORNTON — T-Mobile awarded the Sanbornton Public Library and 24 other cities and towns a T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Award.  As a T-Mobile hometown grant recipient, the Sanbornton Public Library will receive a $50,000 grant to restore 22 antique windows and install a mini-split for additional heating and cooling in the 1825 Woodman Sanbornton Academy building that houses the Sanbornton Public Library.

Library director Rebekka Mateyk wrote the grant and submitted support letters from five local partners. “The grant was submitted in December and we thank T-Mobile, the library trustees, the staff and our local partners for their contribution to the grant application, it was a team effort and we are thrilled to be able to restore the windows and make the Woodman Room available for community meetings year ‘round.”

