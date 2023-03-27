SANBORNTON — T-Mobile awarded the Sanbornton Public Library and 24 other cities and towns a T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Award. As a T-Mobile hometown grant recipient, the Sanbornton Public Library will receive a $50,000 grant to restore 22 antique windows and install a mini-split for additional heating and cooling in the 1825 Woodman Sanbornton Academy building that houses the Sanbornton Public Library.
Library director Rebekka Mateyk wrote the grant and submitted support letters from five local partners. “The grant was submitted in December and we thank T-Mobile, the library trustees, the staff and our local partners for their contribution to the grant application, it was a team effort and we are thrilled to be able to restore the windows and make the Woodman Room available for community meetings year ‘round.”
T-Mobile Hometown Grants is just one of the many initiatives underscoring T-Mobile’s commitment to rural America. Beyond amazing deals on plans and new devices, the Un-carrier’s unleashed a new broadband service available to millions of rural households — T-Mobile Home Internet.
This project includes the full restoration of the 22 windows in the historic Woodman Sanbornton Academy building and the installation of mini-split units for heating and cooling on the first and second floors. The goal is to complete the grant projects by March 2024.
The building is located in a designated Historic District and the Historic District Commission has been informed about the trustee’s intention to restore the windows and install the mini-splits. This is an important historic structure in Sanbornton and this restoration is an important part of giving this building a facelift for the building’s 200th anniversary in 2025.
For additional information, visit the Sanbornton Public Library website at splnh.com.
