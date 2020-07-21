SANBORNTON — The themes for Sanbornton Old Home Day this year are “Sanbornton is Strong” and “Togetherness.” Due to COVID-19, Sanbornton’s 250th celebration will be held in 2021.
The day will be celebrated with a town-wide parade Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. Residents are invited to design their own floats. Prizes will be awarded. Following the parade will be a town-wide bring-your-own picnic and blanket.
The annual Sanbornton OHD tee-shirt is also being designed. The OHD Committee invites all Sanbornton businesses to be represented on the shirt. To reserve space on the tee-shirt, visit facebook.com/groups/welovesanbornton. This year sponsorships are donation-based.
As part of the celebration, Sanbornton’s memories of the 2020 pandemic will be captured through a Front Porch Quarantine Time Capsule project. Families will be photographed and provided the opportunity to document their thoughts for future generations. To participate, email SanborntonFrontPorchProject@gmail.com. Visit facebook.com/Sanbornton-Old-Home-Day-108430530697338 for more information.
Event chairs are Justin Barriault, 603-581-9085, and Terry Rasp, 603-674-9498.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.