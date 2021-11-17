LACONIA — As the holiday season is upon us, the Laconia Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers. By donating your time you can ensure that men, women, children, and families of the Lakes Region will have warm food, clothing, something special under the tree, and programming for all ages in all seasons. Whether it is a couple of hours, a day, or every day, your time and smile will be just what this holiday season needs to encourage others and bring hope. If you, your family, or group are interested in standing, contact the Laconia Salvation Army at 603-524-1834 and speak to Kim or Lt. Perks. Remember, sharing is caring so let’s work together to do the most good this holiday season.

