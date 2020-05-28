GILFORD — The 27th annual Francoeur Babcock Memorial Basketball Tournament took place March 5-8.
March 5
Game 1, Junior Division: Lou Athanas defeated Gilford 29-20
Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Carter Lloyd with 12 points and Brady Keegan with five points, and for Gilford were Caleb Skoog with nine points and Ryder Hennig with four points. Hustle Awards were presented to Carter Lloyd of Lou Athanas and Ryder Hennig of Gilford.
Game 2, Junior Division: Gilmanton defeated Sanbornton 25-8
Leading scorers for Gilmanton were Owen Hawkins with 18 points and Damon Cottrell with four points, and for Sanbornton, Caleb Hall with four points and Evan Cote with two points. Hustle Awards went to Landon Wilson of Gilmanton and Caleb Hall of Sanbornton.
Game 8, Senior Girls Division: Franklin defeated Gilford 27-13
Leading scorers for Franklin were Kourtney Kaplan with nine points and Ava Archambault with eight points, and for Gilford, Triaunna Dyer with six points, Abigail Watson with five points, and Anna Burke with two points. Hustle Awards were presented to Kourtney Kaplan of Franklin and Triaunna Dyer of Gilford.
March 6
Game 9, Senior Girls Division: Lou Athanas defeated Belmont 24-20
Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Leah Greene with eight points, Ava Currier with seven points, and Ava Noyes with five points. For Belmont, leading scorers were Bailey Perkins with 15 points, Molly O’Connell with three points, and Lyla McSheffrey with two points. Hustle Awards were presented to Leah Greene for Lou Athanas and Bailey Perkins for Belmont.
Game 15, Senior Boys Division: Gilford defeated Belmont 44-18
Leading scorers for Gilford were Jackson Gelo with 10 points, Mary Uicker with nine points, and Lukas Diaz with six points. Leading scorers for Belmont were Wyatt Divers with eight points and Adam Twamley. Hustle Awards were presented to Jack Hazelton of Gilford and Wyatt Divers of Belmont.
Game 16, Senior Boys Division: Lou Athanas defeated Sanbornton 24-20 in overtime
Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Brendan Dee with six points, Ryan Walsh with five points, and Cam Theos with five points. For Sanbornton, leading scorer was Colin Flanders with eight points. Hustle Awards went to Brendan Dee of Lou Athanas and Darren Jordan of Sanbornton.
March 7
Game 3, Junior Division: Gilford defeated Sanbornton 28-18
Leading scorers for Gilford were Ryder Hennig with 13 points and Caleb Skoog with nine points, and for Sanbornton, Jack Colby, Andrew Schuck, Caleb Hall and Kamdyn Reagan with four points each.
Game 4, Junior Division: Gilmanton defeated Lou Athanas 25-24 in overtime
Leading scorers for Gilmanton were Owen Hawkins with 11 points and Joey Estrada with eight points, and for Lou Athanas were Keegan Connelly with seven points, Morgan Trefrey with six points, and Brady Keegan with four points.
Game 10, Senior Girls Division: Gilford defeated Belmont 31-7
Leading scorers for Gilford were Triaunna Dyer with eight points, Anna Burke with six points, and Renee Henderson with six points. Leading scorers for Belmont were Bailey Perkins with three points, Lyla McSheffrey with two points, and Molly O’Connell with two points.
Game 11, Senior Girls Division: Franklin defeated Lou Athanas 32-10
Leading scorers for Franklin were Ava Archambault with eight points, Abby Tyrell with six points, and Lily Cornell with six points. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Leah Greene with five points, Ava Currier with three points, and Ava Noyes with two points.
Game 17, Senior Boys Division: Sanbornton defeated Belmont 42-12
Leading scorers for Sanbornton were Caiden Herbert with 12 points, Darren Jordan with 10 points and Brodie Hulbert with 10 points, and for Belmont, Adam Twamley with six points, Jack Binder with four points, and Dalton Sawyer with two points.
Game 18, Senior Boys Division: Lou Athanas defeated Gilford 37-33
Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Ryan Walsh with 13 points, Brendan Dee with 10 points and Carter Jones with six points. Leading scorers for Gilford were Marky Uicker with 16 points and Jackson Gelo with eight points.
Game 5, Junior Division: Gilford defeated Lou Athanas 41-26
Leading scorers for Gilford were Caleb Skoog with 23 points, Ryder Hennig with 12 points, and Sam Worthen with four points. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Keegan Connelly with eight points and Arthur Silvia with six points.
Game 12, Senior Girls Division: Gilford defeated Lou Athanas 38-11
Leading scorers for Gilford were Triaunna Dyer with 20 points and Abigail Watson with 12 points, and for Lou Athanas, Kelcie Gatanti with four points and Ava Currier with three points.
Game 19, Senior Boys Division: Sanbornton defeated Gilford 35-28
Leading scorers for Sanbornton were Colin Flanders with 10 points, Dio Katsigiannis with six points, and Brodie Hulbert with five points. Leading scorers for Gilford were Jackson Gelo with six points and Carson Anthony with four points.
March 8
Game 6, Junior Division Final: Gilford defeated Gilmanton 32-26, forcing an extra game
Leading scorers for Gilford were Ryder Hennig with 15 points, Caleb Skoog with nine points, and Sam Worthen with eight points, and for Gilmanton were Owen Hawkins with 22 points and Damon Cottrell with four points.
Game 13, Senior Girls Division Final: Gilford defeated Franklin 29-19, forcing an extra game
Leading scorers for Gilford were Abigail Watson with 10 points and Triaunna Dyer with nine points, and leading scorers for Franklin were Maddie Roberts with eight points, Lily Cornell with six points, and Kourtney Kaplan with three points.
Game 20, Senior Boys Division Final: Lou Athanas defeated Sanbornton 43-26
Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Ryan Walsh with 18 points and Brendan Dee with 13 points. For Sanbornton, Jaedyn Feaster were 10 points, Colin Flanders with six points, and Darren Jordan with four points.
Game 7, Junior Division 2nd Final: Gilford defeated Gilmanton 32-22
Leading scorers for Gilford were Caleb Skoog with 16 points and Ryder Hennig with 10 points, and for Gilmanton, Owen Hawkins with 22 points.
Game 14, Senior Girls Division 2nd Final: Gilford defeated Franklin 35-26
Leading scorers for Gilford were Triaunna Dyer with 16 points and Abigail Watson with 15 points. Leading scorers for Franklin were Lily Cornell with 15 points, Kourtney Kaplan with four points, and Abby Tyrell with three points.
Final Results
For the junior co-ed division, Gilford earned the championship, with runner-up Gilmanton, and Lou Athanas and Sanbornton in third and fourth place, respectively.
In the senior girls division, Gilford took home the championship, with runner-up Franklin, and Lou Athanas and Belmont in third and fourth place.
In the senior boys division, Lou Athanas was the champion, and Sanbornton was runner-up. Gilford took third, and Belmont fourth place.
Additional Awards
Nathan J. Babcock Volunteer Award: Dan Smith
Denise Soucy Memorial Coaches Award: Mariano Sanchez of Lou Athanas senior girls team
The Aaron Francoeur All-Tournament Sportsmanship Team Awards are presented to one player from every team in each division at the conclusion of the tournament.
Junior Co-ed: Brady Canning of Gilford, Madelyn Metz of Gilmanton, Morgan Trefrey of Lou Athanas and Evan Cote of Sanbornton
Senior Girls: Gabrianna Turan of Belmont, Lily Cornell of Franklin, Renee Henderson of Gilford and Makayla Keegan of Lou Athanas
Senior Boys: Adam Twamley of Belmont, Carson Anthony of Gilford, Carter Jones of Lou Athanas and Caiden Herbert of Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.