LACONIA — Taylor Community antiques expert Charlie Coulter and his daughter Jennifer will present a lecture discussing and sharing information about antiques and collectibles, Monday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
The duo plans to bring along items from their own collection, including early glass, toys, advertising, ephemera, suffrage, temperance and political.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
