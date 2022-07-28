LACONIA — Relax and find your Zen with Seasonal Adult Coloring on Friday, Aug. 5, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Keep the relaxation going with the adult craft program on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. and learn how to make bath fizzies (sign-up is required for the craft program).
The Library now offers two book clubs. The Mystery Book Club’s discussion of Agatha Christie’s "The Body in the Library," about a respectable family who invites Miss Marple into their home to investigate the death of a young woman whose body was found in their library will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, 4–5 p.m. Also, beginning next month, a new non-fiction book club will kick off with a series exploring animal intelligence. Need help downloading an app or creating an email account? Drop by Tech Help, every Wednesday from 2 – 3:30 p.m. to get all your technology questions answered.
