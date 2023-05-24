Justin and Ryan demonstrate their skill on the ladders: Grade 8 students prepare to participate in a basketball free throw contest; Tony Zane roller skates his way into the hearts of his audience; Lucas Newton and Spencer Pack show off their new drumsticks; Oliver Farnum has the opportunity to ask Justin a question; Carrie Sanborn, who coordinated the assembly enjoyed the opportunity to meet the performers. (Courtesy photo)
ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary staff and students were treated to a remarkable and inspirational assembly lead by three members of Recycled Percussion and two of their TV show Chaos and Kindness cast members. Founder and creative force behind the group, Justin Spencer and band members Ryan Vezina and Tony Zane, shared their journey from high school talent show contenders to successful Las Vegas performers. Joining the band was also Jimmy Love and Davin Cox.
They credit their success to resilience and perseverance and encouraged the students to embrace their dreams and work hard to reach their goals. Well known for their television show, Chaos and Kindness, they spoke about the importance of each individual in the room and stressed the need for continued kindness to one another. Highlights of the performance included Justin and Ryan’s world record drumming speed and their skill in incorporating ladders into the show. Tony Zane amazed the audience with his amazing roller-skating skills. All three band members also answered questions from the students.
Justin invited all of the eighth-grade students to the floor to compete in a basketball free throw contest. Two lucky students, Evan O’Leary and Noah Alexander walked away with $50 in prize money. The staff were invited to join the band on stage for a dance-off. The crowd showed their appreciation with lots of laughter and applause.
Middle tier student Lucas Newton and Spencer Pack were the lucky recipients of a Recycled Percussion drumstick.
Every student and staff member who attended the assembly, left with an very important message of the importance of perseverance, positivity and kindness.
