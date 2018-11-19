Record-setting year at the Wright Museum
WOLFEBORO — The 2018 season is coming to a close for the Wright Museum of World War II, with record-setting attendance numbers of 18,777 visitors, 18% of whom were students.
According to Executive Director Mike Culver, this season’s attendance exceeds the museum’s previous record in 2016 by more than 200 people.
"In fact, this is the third year in succession that the museum has had over 18,000 visitors," he said. "We conservatively estimate that since 1994 nearly 400,000 people have visited the Wright. To put that in perspective, that is over three times the current population of New Hampshire’s largest city of Manchester."
The Wright Museum also had a record-setting year for its Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Programs series, with more than 1,400 attendees. In the past four years, attendance at the Tuesday evening programs has nearly doubled.
"We are truly indebted to Ron and Donna for their support, which makes it possible each season to offer our audience over 20 diverse education programs presented by regionally and nationally-known speakers," he said.
"We thank all those who have already visited us," he said. "We would like to also invite anyone yet to visit to consider visiting us in 2019 during our 25th anniversary season."
The Wright Museum will reopen in May of 2019, and school tours can be arranged from January to April.
For more information about the Wright Museum or to schedule a school tour, visit www.wrightmuseum.org, or call 603-569-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.