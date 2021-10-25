CENTER HARBOR — Still lost in the stacks, your attention might be drawn to the Special New Hampshire Collection found on the shelves wrapping the back wall of the Nichols Library. Herein lies a small but spectacular collection of all things New Hampshire! Titles span nonfiction subjects from Haunted New Hampshire, to Bad Blood: Freedom and Death in the White Mountains, and Not Without Peril: 150 Years of Misadventure on the Presidential Range of New Hampshire. You can even find trail maps for foot and bike, as well as auto-touring should you be inclined to explore this beautiful state yourself. For those more inclined to exploration from the warmth and comfort of their favorite comfy chair, you can take in the history, grandeur and even flavors of the Granite State with titles like Mustered: Foot Soldiers of the 12th, Colorful Journey: An Artist’s Adventure — Drawing Every Town in New Hampshire, and A Taste of New Hampshire — Second Helpings. Finally, the New Hampshire Collection holds a number of books about the lakes region, as well as works by New Hampshire authors.
This week’s library shout out goes to Nancy W. Nancy is a regular Saturday visitor to the Nichols Library and a highlight of this librarian’s week. A fan of books, Nancy enjoys works of fiction, especially mystery, intrigue, and a historical milieu. Hers is a valued assessment of what to read next, and she is a treasured resource for reader’s advisory. In addition, Nancy gets her husband to read her selections. Thus, circulating the item twice.
The library is now open four days a week — Monday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pick-up is available as well. Due to increasing COVID case numbers, masks are required in the library at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.