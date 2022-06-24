LACONIA — The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad is offering their second year of exploring the rails with Rail Bike Adventures, a three-season attraction.
See New Hampshire’s Lakes Region with family or friends while pedaling state-of-the-art rail bikes along a rail line that dates back to 1848. The five-mile, round-trip rail bike adventure begins and ends at the historic Laconia Railroad Station in Veterans Square which opened in 1892 and operated until in the late 1960s.
The route takes you past the site of the former Laconia Car Company which built rail cars from 1844 to 1928, then over a trestle bridge crossing the Winnipesaukee River and Durkee Brook before reaching the shore of Lake Winnisquam — New Hampshire’s fourth largest lake. The terrain covered is primarily flat, and the excursion is relaxing and enjoyable for most riders.
Safety is paramount and all of the tours have trained guides at the front and rear of each group, as well as a flagger at all road crossings. Riders are spread out during the tours, usually with several hundred feet between each rail bike, allowing riders to enjoy at their own pace.
Rail bike tours are open Tuesday to Sunday through Sept. 6. Rail Bike Adventures are located at the Laconia Railroad Station, 15 Veterans Square. For more information call 603-348-1131 or visit hoborr.com.
