LACONIA — The 42nd annual Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, at the Gilford Community Youth Center, 19 Potter Hill Road. Volunteers will set up tables and racks where over 100 display quilts will be taken in, registered, sorted, and assigned their spot for the show. Vendors will offer a range of merchandise for sale, from sewing machines, to fabric and patterns, to needles. The BMQG will also have their annual quilt and sewing machine raffles, Attic Corner and Basket Galore booths and the cafe for lunch. Julie Crossland will conduct quilt appraisals. Make an appointment with Mary Albert 603-290-4559.
From traditional to modern quilt patterns, there is something for everyone. There will be demonstrations, and a chance to vote on a favorite quilt. The popular voting stops at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, and ribbons will be presented at the end of the day.
There will be a special exhibit, “From Lobstah to Green Monster: What’s Best About New England,” with quilts that were part of the 2010 New England Quilt Museum challenge. Entries were donated to the NEQM for a traveling exhibit. One special quilt will be on display that was entered by the Belkanp Mill Quilters’ Guild, made by members Anne Colburn, Shirley Mento, Donna Miller, and Tracey Santo.
Show hours are Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 6, 1-4 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, and children under 12 are free.
For more information, visit www.bmqg.org.
