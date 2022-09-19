PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will be holding a Criminal Justice Career Symposium with keynote speaker New Hampshire Department of Safety Assistant Commissioner Eddie Edwards, heralding in the new partnership between PSU and DOS, on Tuesday, Sept.27. The new partnership will provide students with access to internship opportunities and the first steps toward careers in public safety.

The symposium will take place in PSU’s Hartman Union Building with some outdoor emergency response equipment and safety demonstrations on Alumni Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Edwards will deliver remarks at noon.

