PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will be holding a Criminal Justice Career Symposium with keynote speaker New Hampshire Department of Safety Assistant Commissioner Eddie Edwards, heralding in the new partnership between PSU and DOS, on Tuesday, Sept.27. The new partnership will provide students with access to internship opportunities and the first steps toward careers in public safety.
The symposium will take place in PSU’s Hartman Union Building with some outdoor emergency response equipment and safety demonstrations on Alumni Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Edwards will deliver remarks at noon.
Each division from the DOS will be represented at the Symposium with hands-on equipment displays, question and answer sessions and an informational tour.
Outside, there will be several K-9 demonstrations by the Division of Fire Safety, a 4X4 ATV staffed by a radio communications tech to demonstrate remote call-taking provided by the Division of Emergency Services and Communications, and various emergency vehicles from the NH State Police and the Division of Fire Standards & Training and Emergency Medical Services. These displays and demonstrations are meant to pique students’ curiosity and will showcase the diversity of careers students can explore within each division.
As a public institution of higher education, PSU is committed to meeting the needs of the state. This partnership not only creates invaluable learning experiences for university students, it also provides them with an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others through a career in DOS, fulfilling Plymouth State's motto of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve).
