PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University named Ann McClellan, Ph.D. interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. McClellan served as associate provost last year and has taught British literature for 15 years, also serving as English department chair and women’s studies program chair. Patricia Cantor, Ed.D., is the new associate provost.
“Ann’s commitment to the entire PSU community, and the high regard in which she is held by her peers and students alike are unmatched,” said Donald L. Birx, president. “In her role as associate provost, especially in recent months as our community has faced the significant challenges presented by COVID-19, Ann’s depth of experience, thoughtful approach and strong leadership have been invaluable.”
McClellan assumed her new duties June 1. When she joined the PSU faculty in 2005, she became involved with policy-making committees while teaching and advising students and student groups. She oversaw the evolution of several departments into the interdisciplinary arts and technologies cluster, and was elected by peers to lead a cross-campus leadership team to integrate the clusters model.
McClellan received her bachelor of arts degree in English from the University of Michigan, and master’s and doctorate of philosophy degrees in literature and English literature respectively from the University of Cincinnati.
Cantor started in her new position June 15, having served as professor of early childhood education for nearly 30 years. She began her PSU career teaching preschool at what is now the Center for Young Children and Families. She has since held leadership positions including chair of the Education Department, director of teacher education, National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education accreditation coordinator, chair of the early childhood education department, and facilitator for the education, democracy, and social change cluster. She was elected to two terms as faculty speaker, leading her peers in administrative and curricular initiatives.
“Pat is an exceptional example of our motto Ut Prosim – that I may serve,” said Birx. “She is a selfless, collaborative, and highly respected faculty leader.”
Cantor received her bachelor of arts degree in English and American literature and language from Harvard University, a master of education degree in early childhood education from PSU, and a doctor of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Boston University.
For more information, visit plymouth.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.