PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University Meteorology Program was awarded a $528,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to support the four-year continuation of an undergraduate research program. The program explores atmospheric and related sciences, and provides students research and related professional development opportunities. The award to PSU is one of two grants totaling more than $1 million to support the Northeast Partnership for Atmospheric and Related Sciences Research Experiences for Undergraduates, an ongoing collaboration between PSU and Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York.
The NEPARS REU program is competitive, and hosts a combined 12 student interns, two student program assistants, and six faculty mentors each summer, with the groups divided into two cohorts at PSU and HWS. The PSU program is led by Associate Professor Jason Cordeira, Ph.D. Meteorology faculty Professor Eric Hoffman, Ph.D., Professor Lourdes Aviles, Ph.D., and Research Associate Professor Eric Kelsey, Ph.D. serve on the faculty.
The cohorts meet throughout the summer, both in person and via video conference. The summer 2020 program was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the majority of applicants who were accepted opted to defer and will participate in 2021.
“While many REU programs are geared toward third-year undergraduate students, the primary goal of the PSU-HWS REU program is to provide first- and second-year undergraduate students with rich learning opportunities, helping them prepare for careers in STEM fields,” said Cordeira.
For more information, visit plymouth.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.