Plymouth State University’s Museum of the White Mountains’ new exhibition, Field Station: Art-Science in the White Mountains, brings together works by all the artists who have had residencies at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock. Raisa Kochmaruk, Hubbard Brook Mural, 2021, Acrylic on panel. The exhibition is free and open to the public through February 11, 2023. (Courtesy photo/Raisa Kochmaruk)
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University’s Museum of the White Mountains’ new exhibition, “Field Station: Art-Science in the White Mountains,” brings together works by all the artists who have had residencies at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock.
Through long-term environmental monitoring and scientific research, scientists at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest are broadening our understanding of how forest ecosystems respond to changes in our climate over centuries. In addition, some of their experiments simulate the acceleration of these changes. Using the small watersheds as their laboratory, Hubbard Brook scientists are unveiling the often-invisible changes to our ecosystems.
Inna Horbovtsova, a senior graphic design student who works as the museum’s graphic designer, designed the exhibition logo and signage.
An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibition will be on display until Feb. 10. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check the museum website for holiday closures.
MWM is open to the public and admission is free, but advance online registration is required. To learn more about the latest exhibition and other events and to register online, visit www.plymouth.edu/mwm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.