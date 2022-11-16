Raisa Kochmaruk

Plymouth State University’s Museum of the White Mountains’ new exhibition, Field Station: Art-Science in the White Mountains, brings together works by all the artists who have had residencies at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock. Raisa Kochmaruk, Hubbard Brook Mural, 2021, Acrylic on panel. The exhibition is free and open to the public through February 11, 2023. (Courtesy photo/Raisa Kochmaruk)

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University’s Museum of the White Mountains’ new exhibition, “Field Station: Art-Science in the White Mountains,” brings together works by all the artists who have had residencies at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock.

Through long-term environmental monitoring and scientific research, scientists at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest are broadening our understanding of how forest ecosystems respond to changes in our climate over centuries. In addition, some of their experiments simulate the acceleration of these changes. Using the small watersheds as their laboratory, Hubbard Brook scientists are unveiling the often-invisible changes to our ecosystems.

