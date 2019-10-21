PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University Saul O. Sidore Lecture Series will touch on some of the issues facing voters ahead of the November 2020 election. The fall presentations will explore the role of race, fact-checking in the age of fake news and socialism. The remaining sessions in the free, Tuesday evening series are slated for Oct. 22, and Nov. 5, in the Silver Center for the Arts.
On Oct. 22, Gregory Samuels, Ph.D., of the University of Montevallo in Alabama will present “Promoting Critical Thinking Through Media & Racial Literacy in an Era of Fake News.” Samuels will encourage attendees to consider controversies connected to a lack of understanding or distortions of media and racial literacy in recent history.
On Nov. 5, Harold Meyerson, editor of 'The American Prospect,' will present “Should America Become More Socialistic?” Meyerson will discuss how the U.S. did not develop socialist and social democratic parties, while other industrialized democracies did.
The series will continue in March and April 2020 with presentations on immigration and border security, health care and economic growth policies, and the risks of nuclear escalation.
All lectures take place at 7 p.m. at the Silver Center for the Arts on Main St., in Smith Recital Hall. Lectures are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. For reservations, call 603-535-ARTS.
For more information about the lecture series, visit campus.plymouth.edu/sidore.
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
