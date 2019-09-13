ALTON, NH - If you or someone you know is looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. Prospect Mountain High School FBLA & BOB319 are excited to announce they will be hosting a one-day Mattress Fundraiser at Prospect Mountain High School on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. For one day only, Prospect Mountain High School will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4prospectmountain19.
There will be 25 different mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. Brands like Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the FBLA & BOB319 benefit from every purchase.
Contact michael.logue@cfsbeds.com or call (207) 899-7533 for more information.
