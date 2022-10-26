LACONIA — The leaves are falling and the brisk nights have arrived! Stop by Laconia Public Library for a cozy stack of books, movies and a fantastic series of programs in November.
Need help with your device? Drop-in Tech Help is available on Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m., Professor Kurk Dorsey, chair of the Department of History at University of New Hampshire, will be presenting "Russia, the United States, and the War in Ukraine." The history behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine is long and complex. In this illustrated talk, Professor Dorsey, will delve into the sources of the dispute between Russia on one hand and Ukraine and its allies on the other.
Looking for a bit of relaxation? Stop in for adult seasonal coloring accompanied by instrumental music on Friday, Nov. 4, at 2:30 p.m.
The ever-popular Mystery Book Club for adults will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m., to discuss "Conviction by Denise Mina." Conviction follows Anna who is obsessed with true crime podcasts. When her husband leaves her, she tunes into a new podcast rather than deal with her problems. But when the subject turns out to be someone she knows, Anna must confront her own secret past. Copies are available at the library.
Has the cozy season got you in the mood to craft? Sign up for the Monthly Adult Craft on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m., participants will be making a decorative pinecone tree (all supplies provided).
Are you a reader that has an insatiable need to understand the world? Join the Nonfiction Book Group for adults. The Nonfiction Book Group will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 3:30 p.m., to discuss this month’s read, "How Stella Learned to Talk," by Christina Hunger.
Join in on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., as Salvatore Family Farm presents Organic Saffron Farming in New Hampshire. Salvatore Family Farm is a small family farm located in Chichester, that specializes in growing one of the world’s most expensive spices, organic saffron. Saffron is primarily grown in Europe and the Middle East. The Salvatore family will shares fascinating insight into the uses, and growing process of their hand-harvested, organic saffron.
