WOLFEBORO — Marianne Marcussen will present a program, “There’s an App for That: Submitting a Successful Lineage Society Application,” on Thursday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wolfeboro Public Library.
The program, sponsored by the Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group, is free.
Applying to a lineage society such as Daughters of the American Revolution can be a challenging endeavor. Before filling out a form and sending in a check, Marcussen said there are certain things to know that will make the process easier. Marcussen is the registrar for the Winnipesaukee DAR Chapter, and she will share tips for making the application process both enjoyable and successful.
Marcussen worked as a genealogy specialist at the Stark County District Library in Canton, Ohio, for more than five years and, since coming to New Hampshire a decade ago, she has done lineage research and spoken on a number of genealogy-related topics, including getting to know the DAR and using census records to research family history. In addition to serving as registrar of the Winnipesaukee DAR Chapter, she is a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants and is active in the PEO Sisterhood and the Melvin Village Community Church. She currently works part-time at the Tuftonboro Free Library.
The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group is open to anyone, beginner or professional, with an interest in genealogy. Monthly meeting schedules are posted on the Wolfeboro Public Library website. For more information, call Cindy Scott at 603-569-2428.
