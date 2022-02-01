LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for "12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State" on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. More than 12,000 years ago, small groups of Paleoindians endured frigid winters on the edge of a small river in what would become Keene, New Hampshire. In 2009, an archaeological survey for the new Keene Middle School discovered the remains of their stay and brought to light one of the oldest Native American sites in New England. The remarkably intact site produced evidence of four separate dwellings containing over 200 stone tools and fragments of burned animal bone. These early people, rather than being isolated stone-age nomads, were part of a social network that extended across much of northeastern North America.
Speaker Robert Goodby is a Professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. Space is limited, please sign up in advance by calling 603-524-4775 ext. 12, or emailing info@laconialibrary.org. This program is sponsored by the NH Humanities and the Laconia Public Library.
A pair of passes to the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum will be raffled off at the program.
For more information about all of the library's programs, visit: laconialibrary.org.
