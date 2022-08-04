LACONIA — Friends, family and neighbors of the late Lynda Schmalberger and Cecile Campbell are sponsoring 37 seats for children at the Boys & Girls Club to attend the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction’s first theater fundraising event, “An Evening of Broadway,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre.

Schmalberger was an active supporter of the Boys & Girls Club and was often joined in volunteerism by Campbell, her longtime friend. Both women passed away within six days of each other in July. Family, friends and residents of Victoria Woods in Laconia came together and donated funds in their memory, as did members of the community.

