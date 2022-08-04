LACONIA — Friends, family and neighbors of the late Lynda Schmalberger and Cecile Campbell are sponsoring 37 seats for children at the Boys & Girls Club to attend the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction’s first theater fundraising event, “An Evening of Broadway,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre.
Schmalberger was an active supporter of the Boys & Girls Club and was often joined in volunteerism by Campbell, her longtime friend. Both women passed away within six days of each other in July. Family, friends and residents of Victoria Woods in Laconia came together and donated funds in their memory, as did members of the community.
Other individuals are also invited to sponsor a seat for $20 per child. All donations are tax deductible.
Schmalberger was so well-known at the Boys & Girls Club, the children called her “Miss Lynda.” She will be remembered in the community for her activism, her creativity, generosity and ability to gather groups together.
In addition to helping Schmalberger with community projects, Campbell enjoyed being a grandmother, spending summers in York, Maine, and watching Christmas movies.
“We are pleased that Lynda and Cecile’s friends and family came together to remember their friend in a way that benefits children and the Children’s Auction,” said Jennifer Kelley, executive director. “Our area is full of caring people. Others have also purchased groups of tickets for children, and we welcome more such purchases in the weeks before the show.”
The show will offer musical performances of all ages from local community theater groups, including Franklin Footlight Theatre, One Light Theatre, Pittsfield Players, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative and Streetcar Company. The event is sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire, MB Tractor, and media sponsor The Laconia Daily Sun.
The event is family-friendly, and tickets range $20-$30. Tickets are available by visiting coloniallaconia.com or at the box office at 609 Main St., Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
