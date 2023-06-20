LACONIA — As rehearsals for Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative’s big summer show, The Sound of Music, are getting underway, the producers are already preparing for end-of-June auditions for the two fall musicals the group is producing.

Powerhouse is a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theater company of the Colonial Theatre, and this fall will be presenting a unique and challenging musical in each location.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.