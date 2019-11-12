Power up for Pubmania

The second annual Power Up For Pubmania will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m. at the Laconia Middle School gymnasium. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The second annual Power Up For Pubmania, a two-hour rolling workout featuring fitness instructors from The Downtown Gym, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m. at the Laconia Middle School gymnasium. The event is put on by the Real Downtown Santas Pubmania team to benefit Pubmania and Lakes Region Children's Auction. Suggested donation is $20.

