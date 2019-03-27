GILFORD — Award winning poet, author, and teacher Scott Hutchison will visit the Gilford Public Library on Tuesday, April 2, from 7-8 p.m. to read from his recently released book of poetry, ‘Moonshine Narratives.'
Hutchison’s poetry has been celebrated frequently on the national level, as has his work as Literary Arts teacher at Gilford High School. This opportunity to hear Hutchison read is free and open to the public. Interested participants can contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264 with any questions.
