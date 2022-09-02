Josh

Josh Chandler is a cell and molecular biology major at Plymouth State University with minors in chemistry, global health, neuroscience, and psychology. He took a full load of courses last year and was speaker of the Student Government Association while serving as an Air National Guard firefighter in Kuwait. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Stay Work Play has named Plymouth State University student Joshua Chandler the 2022 College Student of the Year as part of the 13th annual Rising Stars Awards. Chandler will receive the award at a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9 on the Bank of America Stage at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord.

“Since Josh’s arrival on the PSU campus, he has been part of the fabric of this community,” said Marlin Collingwood, interim vice president of communications, enrollment and student life. “His leadership abilities, empathy for his fellow students, serious academic work, and willingness to work however he can to improve our community truly make him not just a Rising Star but a Shining Star at Plymouth State.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.