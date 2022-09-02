Josh Chandler is a cell and molecular biology major at Plymouth State University with minors in chemistry, global health, neuroscience, and psychology. He took a full load of courses last year and was speaker of the Student Government Association while serving as an Air National Guard firefighter in Kuwait. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — Stay Work Play has named Plymouth State University student Joshua Chandler the 2022 College Student of the Year as part of the 13th annual Rising Stars Awards. Chandler will receive the award at a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9 on the Bank of America Stage at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord.
“Since Josh’s arrival on the PSU campus, he has been part of the fabric of this community,” said Marlin Collingwood, interim vice president of communications, enrollment and student life. “His leadership abilities, empathy for his fellow students, serious academic work, and willingness to work however he can to improve our community truly make him not just a Rising Star but a Shining Star at Plymouth State.”
A panel of judges selected Chandler as the winner in his category, and Stay Work Play announced his award earlier this month.
Chandler, now a senior, serves as a New Hampshire Air National Guard firefighter and EMT. While deployed to Kuwait in the fall of 2021, Chandler took a full course load at PSU and served as speaker of the PSU Student Government Association. Back in New Hampshire, Chandler works with an emergency medical service providing 911 and interfacility transfers for the Lakes Region.
“I’m honored to be recognized by Stay Work Play as College Student of the Year. Whether it’s in the classroom or overseas, I feel like I do my best work when I’m part of a team,” Chandler said. “Plymouth State and its unique Clusters program affords me opportunities I wouldn’t have anywhere else to collaborate with community organizations and learn new skills.”
He has been inducted into the Phi Gamma Mu and Sigma Alpha Phi honor societies, and in 2018 earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
The U.S. Army recently awarded Chandler the Army Achievement Medal, which is given for outstanding achievement and meritorious service, for providing medical care to Afghan refugees in Kuwait last year after more than 5,000 citizens were evacuated from Kabul and brought to his base.
