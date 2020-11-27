PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Fire-Rescue has announced the arrival of a new ambulance. The new LifeLine on an F-550 Chassis was purchased from Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and replaces a 2009 ambulance. The replacement program for these vehicles has been moved to six years, as it is cost prohibitive to keep them beyond that point. The new ambulance will receive communications equipment. Once personnel have been trained on its operation and it is inspected by the New Hampshire Bureau of E.M.S., it will be placed in service.
“We are thankful for all of the hard work that our Ambulance Committee put in to this purchase. These individuals included Deputy Chief Bonan, Captain Brian Tobine, and FF Driscoll. We also appreciate the support of the community on procurement of apparatus and equipment such as this. It allows us to be able to continue to provide quality Fire and E.M.S. Services.” Chief Tom Morrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.