LOUDON — Pleasant View Gardens, one of the country’s top-performing wholesale growers of annuals, perennials, shrubs, and herbs — most notably Proven Winners plants — has recently released its new Retailer/Landscaper Guide for the 2022 growing season.
“It’s exciting to present our customers with this new catalog,” grins Andy Huntington, national sales manager at Pleasant View Gardens. “We continue to work diligently to add new varieties and programs that match industry trends for the season and help our customers become more successful. And, I have to say, this year’s offering is one of our best yet.”
With nearly 150 pages chock-full of glorious flowering plants, the new Pleasant View Gardens Retailer/Landscaper Guide provides everything a garden center needs for the coming year. From a look at the three new Proven Winners® national recipes (Amethyst Dreams, Blind Love, Lady Luck) to the Proven Winners national plants of the year (Graceful Grasses Prince Tut Papyrus, Heart to Heart Raspberry Moon Caladium, Double Play Doozie Spirea, Sunorita Rosa, and Little Quick Fire Hydrangea paniculate) to two more additions to Proven Harvest, the herb, vegetable and fruit line from Proven Winners, four new Proven Winners perennials, seven new Heart to Heart caladiums, and more than 30 new Proven Winners annuals. The easy-to-use design provides a quick and straight-forward way for growers to peruse the latest offerings from Pleasant View.
This includes more than 200 recipes specifically selected for vibrancy and performance, along with the full roster of existing top-selling annuals, perennials, grasses, herbs, vegetables, and fruit, and ColorChoice shrubs.
In addition to the new and more traditional offerings, Pleasant View’s new Grower Resource Guide offers a convenient look at the different liners PVG offers, including its popular Enhanced liners and new Plant & Ship Program, which helps growers reduce start-up costs by providing a premium alternative to existing pre-finished program.
The new book also highlights the many benefits of working with one of the most powerful consumer gardening brands around, Proven Winners. From its recognizable branded containers to one of the most successful genetics programs in the world, Proven Winners brings a lot to bear for Pleasant View customers in the way of new varieties, new programs, and unparalleled marketing support.
And, last but certainly not least, the 2021-22 Grower Resource Guide features PVG’s famed Go & Grow Kits (Enhanced, Summer Series Mixed, Savor Fast and Slow Herbs, Hanging Basket, and Succulent), which include everything a small and mid-size grower need to get rolling, including the plants, containers, instructions, and branded retail P.O.P. materials.
To view an animated flipbook version of PVG’s new Retailer/Landscaper Guide, download your own digital file, or request a hard copy of your own, visit pwpvg.com, or call 603-435-8361.
