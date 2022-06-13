MEREDITH — This June the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be hosting an exhibit titled “Pitcher” THIS!, a feature all about pitchers and similar vessels.
They can be used for sangria, lemonade, iced tea, cream, maple syrup, and more.
Featured in this exhibit will be artists such as Jennie Blair, Joan Hannah, Andy Hampton, and Mary Ann Geis.
For more information, call at 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Hwy.
