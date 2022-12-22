NORTHFIELD — The students of Spaulding Academy & Family Services recently held their first in-person Arts Festival performance since 2019. With support from art and music teacher Robyn A. Allen and visiting artist TJ Wheeler, the children created artistic materials that were used during the festival. They acted, danced, played music, and sang onstage for their fellow students, teachers, and invited guests.

The 2022 Arts Festival theme was “Ubuntu,” a South African humanist philosophy that focuses on relationships. It means, “I am because we are, together as one.” Each classroom created their own songs, plays, or visual art based on this theme. They also connected it to the “Choose Love” curriculum used campus-wide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.