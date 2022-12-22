The students of Spaulding Academy & Family Services recently held their first in-person Arts Festival performance since 2019. The children created artistic materials that were used during the festival. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
NORTHFIELD — The students of Spaulding Academy & Family Services recently held their first in-person Arts Festival performance since 2019. With support from art and music teacher Robyn A. Allen and visiting artist TJ Wheeler, the children created artistic materials that were used during the festival. They acted, danced, played music, and sang onstage for their fellow students, teachers, and invited guests.
The 2022 Arts Festival theme was “Ubuntu,” a South African humanist philosophy that focuses on relationships. It means, “I am because we are, together as one.” Each classroom created their own songs, plays, or visual art based on this theme. They also connected it to the “Choose Love” curriculum used campus-wide.
“Our students learned a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this was their time to finally show off their skills onstage,” said Allen. “The students were fantastic, and everyone left with a smile on their face.”
